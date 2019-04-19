Okanagan’s first rodeo event of the season on Sunday

The 54th annual Chopaka Jackpot Rodeo goes Sunday near Keremeos.

Cy Kelly is being honored as a friend of the Chopaka Jackpot Rodeo at this Sunday’s annual event. (Submitted photo)

The 54 annual version of the Chopaka Jackpot Rodeo kicks off the season Sunday on the grounds 15 miles south of Keremeos.

At this year’s event the organizing committee will be paying special tribute to longtime rodeo friend Cy Kelly who passed away earlier.

“He lived in our community for about 12 years and was involved with the events we put on,” said his wife Janet Terbasket who is one of the timers for the event. “He was a rancher, we own a ranch down here in Chopaka and he also provided stock, we still provide calves for the rodeo.”

She added her husband was always quick to lend a hand in order to get the grounds ready for the popular event.

“He pretty much helped with everything, everything except for the kitchen,” recalled Terbasket with a laugh.

Things get underway with Slack starting at 10 a.m. and the main events beginning at noon.

Adult competitions include team roping, calf roping, ladies barrel racing and breakaway events, bull riding and saddle bronc.

For youth there is the junior steer riding, junior breakaway and barrel racing and pee wee (six and under) barrel racing.

Special events include a wild horse race and kids calf scramble.

Admission is $10, kids 10 and under get in free.

Mark Brett | Reporter

