Okanagan wineries impress on Expedia.ca list

Four wineries in the Okanagan made the cut

Okanagan has been featured in Expedia.ca’s best in the region for Coast to Coast Wine Tasting in Canada.

Sandhill Winery earned ‘top marks’ for their red wines and swooned over the 2014 Howard Soon Red

Crescent Hill Winery has been cited as a dream for those that prefer the sweet and refreshing Gewurztraminer with a ‘homey’ twist at the family winery.

Nichol Vineyard could not have received higher compliments, from their syrah-pioneering ways to their other varietals. This winery did not fail to impress.

Kettle Valley Winery planted their first pinot noir and chardonnay in 1987 offers more than just a wine tasting experience but also impressed with their full-bodied arsenal.

To read the full list click here.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.