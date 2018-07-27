A BC Wildfire Service firefighter battles the Mount Conkle wildfire near Summerland. Image: BC Wildfire Service

Okanagan wildfire round-up: 320 firefighters battle scorching heat and flames

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

  Jul. 27, 2018
A group of 320 firefighters are working on wildfires within the Okanagan Friday, battling scorching temperatures and flames.

“These wildfires do burn in tough working conditions for our ground crews,” says fire information officer Marla Catherall.

“They are in extremely steep, rocky terrain with little-to-no shade and direct sun exposure. The importance of hydration has been emphasized to crews.”

Despite the tough conditions, good progress has been made on all the Okanagan wildfires, none of which have grown substantially in days.

Catherall adds BC Wildfire will be doing a heat scan on the three most active wildfires, Mount Eneas, Okanagan Mountain Park and Glenfir, to ensure the firefighters are working in the right areas.

“A heat scan has been scheduled for all three of these wildfires in order for us to detect further hot spots,” adds Catherall.

We’ve got up-to-date information on all the fires impacting our region.

Click the links below for more information:

