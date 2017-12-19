Okanagan to be hit with heavy snowfall

Up to 35 centimetres to fall in some parts of the valley

An Argo Road Maintenance truck plows snow off of the road. It is usually not a good idea to pass a snowplow as the unplowed road ahead can be treacherous and the plow likely will turn around before too long.

Hazardous winter conditions are expected across the Okanagan today, according to Environment Canada.

“A moist Pacific frontal system will bring heavy snow to the southwestern interior. The snow will intensify later this morning and will ease Wednesday morning,” reads the alert.

General snowfall accumulation of 20 to 25 cm is expected in Merritt and Kelowna while near Westbank and Peachland, snowfall totals could reach 35 cm by Wednesday morning.

This, of course, means highway travel could be treacherous. There are warnings in effect for:Coquihalla Highway – Hope to MerrittCoquihalla Highway – Merritt to KamloopsHighway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison PassHighway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay PassOkanagan Connector – Merritt to Kelowna

Environment Canada recommends considering postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.