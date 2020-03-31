Okanagan Telus customers’ service interrupted

Telus customers in Western Canada may have experienced a service disruption after an equipment failure on March 31, 2020. (File)

Equipment failure caused a service disruption in parts of Western Canada Tuesday

Telus customers in the Okanagan may have noticed some interruptions in service March 31.

Telus couldn’t confirm how many customers were affected but said equipment failure caused a service disruption in parts of Western Canada.

The Telus team immediately identified the outage and restored services within an hour.

“We know how critical connectivity is for our customers, especially during this public health crisis and we sincerely apologize for the service interruption,” a company spokesperson said.

More information to come.

