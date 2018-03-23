Okanagan Symphony presents Peter and the Wolf

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra, led by music director and conductor Rosemary Thomson, will present Peter and the Wolf April 6 to 8 in Penticton Kelowna and Vernon. —Image: Mark Brett/Western News

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra will present Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf in an expanded version by playwright Allison Gregory in Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon April 6 to 8.

Peter, the Wolf, and all of the other animals of the story come to life with a local cast of actors and the Okanagan OSO during the one-hour play, that celebrates character and music with creative storytelling, humour and movement.

Commissioned in 1936 by the Moscow Central Children’s Theatre, Peter and the Wolf was created to introduce children to the instruments of an orchestra and is now loved by generations of people all over the world.

The adaptation to be presented by the OSO still serves as an active introduction to theatre, but with a twist—characters are creatively expanded with Buster Keaton-style hilarity and fun, featuring stage direction by Tracy Ross all under the baton of OSO music director Rosemary Thomson.

“This expanded version of Prokofiev’s magical score is so clever and funny, said Thomson. “The music is both inviting and infectious. Fun for all ages, this show is the perfect way to introduce your family to theatre and the live symphony orchestra.”

Prokofiev’s magical score winds its way through the play, with his musical themes disguised as a tango, a waltz, the Charleston, a soft shoe shuffle and even a cartoon style chase reminiscent of cartoons of the 1940s.

Ross describes this version of the show as “an evocative and exuberant theatrical experience that will propel us into the exciting world of the imagination and storytelling.”

The special show will include family, child and senior pricing for all performances.

Performance and ticket information are available at:

• The Cleland Theatre, Penticton—Friday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets available at Shatford Centre (in person) or Kelowna Tickets 888.974.9170

• Kelowna Community Theatre, Kelowna— Saturday, April 7 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets available at Kelowna Tickets 250.862.2867

• Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, Vernon—Sunday, April 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets available at VPAC box office 250.549.7469.

Tickets for all shows are also available online at www.okanagansymphony.com/tickets/

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is the third largest professional symphony orchestra in B.C., and was established in 1960.