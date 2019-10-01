Okanagan students learn about the dangers of impaired decision making

Local medical professionals and first responders talked to students about the dangers of alcohol

Medical professionals were busy during the simulated resuscitation today at the hospital (Connor Trembley-Kelowna Capital News)

Approximately 200 Grade 11 students from around Kelowna and Lake Country now have a better understanding of the consequences from distracted and impaired decision making,

The fifth annual Prevent Alcohol and Risk-Related Trauma in Youth (P.A.R.T.Y.) event kicked off yesterday with the help of local RCMP, medical professionals and firefighters at Kelowna General Hospital.

During the second of the two-day event today, students had an opportunity to see a simulated resuscitation of a distracted driver after a crash, visualize a mock crash scene that took place outside the hospital and heard a presentation from a local emergency physician about the common misconceptions and cures from teenagers around sobering up quickly.

Sarah Wood, career consultant for Central Okanagan Public Schools, said there’s the event covered several different topics over the two days.

“We’re looking at everything from texting and driving, drinking and driving, marijuana use, making poor decisions when you’re cliff jumping, riding a skateboard without your helmet on and things like that.”

Meredith, a physician at a local hospital, said during her presentation that there’s only one true way to sober up after consuming too much alcohol.

“The only things that can cure you is time. Your liver can only process a certain amount of alcohol at a certain time. If you’re three or four drinks in, you’re committed to not driving for at least 10-12 hours.”

Meredith said drinking coffee and eating large meals were other common misconceptions from teenagers that allow you to sober up quickly.

While the program historically focused around drunk driving, the event has gradually placed more focus on distracted driving with the billions of cell phone users now globally.

Kelowna General Hospital contributes a small space each year to allow for the event to occur.

