Grade 7 students from George Elliot painted poppy rocks and have placed them on the memorial wall as part of the Nov. 11 Lake Country Remembrance Day ceremony. (Maddy Dungate photo)

Okanagan students honour elders for Remembrance Day

Poppies painted on rocks adorn memorial wall

  • Nov. 11, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

No official Remembrance Day ceremony didn’t stop a group of Lake Country youth from honouring those who have served.

Grade 7 students from George Elliot have been learning about the poppy campaign, its origins, and the campaign’s struggles due to COVID-19.

“To help raise awareness and show community support, our 170 Grade 7 students painted poppy rocks and have placed them on the memorial wall as part of the Nov. 11 Lake Country Remembrance Day ceremony,” teacher Dave McGarry said.

