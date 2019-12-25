Okanagan Spirits fundraiser provides 981 meals at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

Local distillery Okanagan Spirits is celebrating the season by giving back to those in need over the holidays.
This year, a supply of Laird of Fintry Lottery Release Whisky was held for a charity campaign, with three hot meals provided at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission for each bottle sold.
“By supporting your local distillery and drinking only the finest of world-class, single-malt whisky, you helped us raise the funds to provide over 980 hot meals through the local Gospel Mission,” read a release from Okanagan Spirits.
The campaign enabled a total of 981 meals to be served at the Gospel Mission.
