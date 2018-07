Vernon Flying Club members watch as parachuters with Okanagan Skydive float down to base. Pilot Dave Crerar shoots the breeze with his fellow members before he gets in the sky. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

More than just fireworks are in the air to commemorate Canada’s 151st birthday.

Okanagan Skydive is celebrating the big day the way they know best: jumping out of airplanes.

Jumpers will be in the sky throughout the day and a flyover and group skydive are set for 9:15 p.m.

