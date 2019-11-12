Okanagan Similkameen school district reaches agreement with CUPE Local 523

CUPE Local 523 has reached bargaining agreements with SD53 and SD67, but no word yet on SD83. The union represents members employed as teaching assistants, grounds workers, bus drivers, support worker and more. (Photo from Unsplash)

CUPE Local 523 has reached tentative agreements with two of its three school districts in the Okanagan and Similkameen after a ’14-week bargaining marathon.’

According to a release, this is the first time Local 523 has had to bargain separately with each school district. Following five sessions of bargaining that began in June, Okanagan Similkameen (SD53) and CUPE 523 came to a tentative agreement in September 2019. The release states the current agreement expires on June 30, 2019, and this new agreement will be effective July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2022.

“It’s definitely made things really interesting. Although there were lots of challenges, our bargaining committee rose to meet those challenges,” said CUPE 523 acting president Tammie Koroluk in the union’s release. “The bargaining committee worked diligently.”

“We had our issues with the school district that we worked through. We had a great group of people on the CUPE side and we were able to work through to an agreement that met the needs of both sides,” said CUPE 523 Okanagan-Similkameen unit chair Sean Harris in the release.

According to the release, the tentative agreement with Okanagan Similkameen school district also incorporates the provincial framework agreement approved by the K-12 Presidents Council in September.

The union also reached an agreement with Okanagan Skaha (SD67) in September, following five bargaining sessions that began in June.

“We have a very dedicated bargaining committee who have spent parts of the summer and September bargaining three agreements,” said Koroluk in a separate release. “Our team is thoughtful, resourceful and completely dedicated in making gains for our members. We negotiated language that will benefit our SD67 members and we worked collaboratively with the employer in a respectful manner. We hope to build on this relationship as we go forward.”

The Okanagan Skaha agreement will also be effective July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2022, and includes the same provincial framework agreement that is in the agreement with SD53.

Koroluk said the North Okanagan Shuswap (SD83) district has not responded to a request for comment on the status of the existing agreement with their workers and if they are in discussions about a new agreement.

