Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Thunderstorm possible for South Okanagan

The rest of the region will enjoy a sunny day.

The South Okanagan will see some unsettled weather while the rest of the region enjoys a warm and sunny day. (Maxpixels Photo)

Sunday will be setting the tone for a warm and sunny week across most of the Okanagan and Shuswap.

A sunny day with the little cloud cover is expected across most of the region, but the weather will be a little more unsettled in the South Okanagan. The forecast for Penticton calls for a cloudy day, bringing with it a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon; a high of 21 C is expected.

Read More: Osprey nest in downtown Salmon Arm will remain until new year

Read More: Girl, 9, out of ICU after carbon monoxide poisoning in Shuswap tent

The Environment Canada forecast for Salmon Arm is calling for blue skies and sun with the temperature peaking at 24 C.

A daytime high of 22 C is being forecast for Vernon and no cloud cover is expected.

Read More: Missing Shuswap teen found safe

Read More: Feds lay out proposed new rules for voice, video recorders in locomotives

The temperature in Kelowna is expected to reach 22 C with a mix of sun and cloud in the sky.

In Revelstoke, the temperature is expected to reach 24 C with fog patches burning off in the morning.

@SalmonArmjim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter