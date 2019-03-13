Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunshine on the way today

The sun will break through the clouds this week in the Okanagan-Shuswap.
Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:
In Kelowna: It’s going to be sunny with a high of 7 C with cloudiness overnight and a low of 4 C.
In Penticton: It’s the exact same as the Central Okanagan’s, with sunshine and a high of 7 C.
In Vernon: Here comes the sun, with a high of 7 C.
In Salmon Arm: The Shuswap won’t be quite as warm today, with a high of 5 C, but sunshine is expected.
Tonight: Low’s of 4 C are expected around the Okanagan Valley. The Shuswap will remain cooler in the night with a low of -6 C.
This week: Sunny skies are predicted everywhere for the remainder of this week.
Road conditions: No highway alerts are in effect. Slippery sections have been reported along the Coquihalla this morning and on Highway 97 A between Vernon and Salmon Arm, according to DriveBC.
Story of the day:
A Kelowna couple saved dogs from being slaughtered for meat.
Read more of this story here.
