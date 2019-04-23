Mercer Island resident Bruce Duncan captured this photo of an interesting cloud formation. â€œWe look out toward Renton airport from our lake home on Avalon Drive and woke up with this view,â€ Duncan said. â€œI ran upstairs for my camera and shot it from our desk.â€ Submit your photos of amazing, people, places and things around the Island to editor@mi-reporter.com for the Reporterâ€™s â€œEye on MIâ€ feature. Photo courtesy of Bruce and Betty Duncan

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunshine and clouds for Tuesday

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

Hope you’ve recovered well from the long weekend and have lots of energy for the week ahead.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton it’s going to be cloudy and there will be a mix of sun and cloud near noon. The high temperature will be 18 C.

In Kelowna expect a mix of sun and cloud. There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and a high temperature of 17 C.

In Salmon Arm it will be sunny early this morning then there will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. The high temperature will be 14 C.

In Vernon there will be a mix of sun and cloud and a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. The high temperature will be 17 C.

Tonight: The average temperature around the valley is 4 C and Environment Canada says there’s a risk of frost. It may be a good idea to give your plants some extra love today.

Will the sun come out tomorrow? Wednesday is shaping up to be a-OK.

On the roads and mountains:. There are no highway alerts in effect.

Have a great day and share your weather photos with us by tagging us on social media with #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKatkmichaels@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
High winds cut power, start fire in Burns Lake region
Next story
What do you want to see done with Ladysmith’s old train station?

Just Posted

Most Read