Sunny skies expected throughout the Okanagan today. (Photo: Pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny

Enjoy the sun; Environment Canada is calling for a rainy next couple of days

  • Jul. 3, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

You’ll need your sunglasses today.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Mainly sunny, increasing cloudiness late this afternoon. High 26 C.

Tonight:: Overcast. Low 14 C.

Vernon: Mainly sunny, increasing cloudiness late this afternoon. High 26 C.

Tonight: Overcast. Low 14 C.

Penticton: Sunny. High 27 C.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness early this evening. Low 15 C.

Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny, increasing cloudiness this afternoon. High 27 C.

Tonight: Cloudy. Rain beginning overnight. Low 15 C.

Enjoy the sun today because Environment Canada is calling for rain for the next few days across the Okanagan.

Canada Day around the South Shuswap.

