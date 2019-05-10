(Stock photo - submitted)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny and warm

Warm weather continues this weekend throughout the Okanagan

  May. 10, 2019
  • News

Grab your sunscreen, the sun will continue all Friday and into the weekend throughout the Okanagan.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Sunny today with a high of 28 C. UV index 8 or very high. Tonight is expected to be clear with a low 11 C.

Vernon: Sunny, high 28 C. Tonight is expected to be clear and low of 11 C.

Penticton: Sunny. High 28 C. Tonight is expected to be clear with a low 11 C.

Salmon Arm: Sunny and a high of 27 C (HumidexL 28 C). Tonight is clear with a low of 9 C.

No highway alerts are in effect.

Saturday is expected to be sunny and 30 C in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton. Environment Canada is calling for increasing cloudiness throughout Saturday with a high of 29 C in Salmon Arm.

