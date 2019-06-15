Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and heat continue Saturday

The sunny and hot weather continues as the weekend gets started in the Okanagan.
Highs of 30 C are expected in most parts of the Okanagan on Saturday with a few clouds forecasted. Rain and more clouds are expected on Sunday.
Saturday: nice, Sunday: not so nice. #Okanagan #weekends pic.twitter.com/CNiYFMig32
— Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) June 15, 2019
In Penticton: Sunny skies with a few clouds stretched out is expected Saturday. High of 30 C.
In Kelowna: High of 30 C throughout Saturday. A few clouds before clear skies in the evening.
In Vernon: Continued sun and heat Saturday with a high of 30 C. A few clouds expected throughout the day before the evening brings clear skies.
In Salmon Arm: High of 29 C. Mainly sunny with a few clouds throughout the start of the weekend.
Fact of the day: In 1991, movie star Keanu Reeves began playing bass guitar for the grunge band Dogstar. They once opened for Bon Jovi in 1995.
Video of the day:
doggie see doggie do
[via @imgur] pic.twitter.com/f5zlME99dQ
— IMðŸ‘HIM (@ziyatong) June 14, 2019
Tag Capital News with pictures throughout the week on social media, or use #yourkelowna.
To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.