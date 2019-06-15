Sunny skies with a few clouds expected throughout Saturday. (File photo)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and heat continue Saturday

Environment Canada forecasts highs of 30 C throughout the Okanagan Saturday

  • Jun. 15, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The sunny and hot weather continues as the weekend gets started in the Okanagan.

Highs of 30 C are expected in most parts of the Okanagan on Saturday with a few clouds forecasted. Rain and more clouds are expected on Sunday.

In Penticton: Sunny skies with a few clouds stretched out is expected Saturday. High of 30 C.

In Kelowna: High of 30 C throughout Saturday. A few clouds before clear skies in the evening.

In Vernon: Continued sun and heat Saturday with a high of 30 C. A few clouds expected throughout the day before the evening brings clear skies.

In Salmon Arm: High of 29 C. Mainly sunny with a few clouds throughout the start of the weekend.

Fact of the day: In 1991, movie star Keanu Reeves began playing bass guitar for the grunge band Dogstar. They once opened for Bon Jovi in 1995.

Video of the day:

