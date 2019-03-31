Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Sun and clouds today, rain on the way

The weather is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud across the Okanagan-Shuswap region. (File Photo)

A mix of sun and cloud can be expected in the Okanagan and Shuswap for the last day of March.

Across the region there will be a chance of showers which will persist into the evening.

The daytime high temperature is expected to be similar across the region; Environment Canada forecasts it at 14 C.

Temperatures will remain in the double digits until Wednesday when storm clouds are expected to bring rain to the region.

A special air quality statement for Vernon caused by dust in the air remains in effect. It is suggested that people with chronic underlying medical conditions postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those with diabetes, or ailments affecting the heart and lungs. Exposure can be limited by remaining indoors or in air-conditioned spaces.

