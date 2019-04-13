Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Rain in cities, snow on highways

Kelowna - Special snowfall warnings are in effect across the Interior

Snow begins to stick on highway 101 at the most northeast edge of the Quillayute Valley School District on Feb. 14. (Zorina Barker/for Peninsula Daily News)

It’s a gloomy Saturday in the Okanagan, with rain and snow falling along high mountain passes.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Kelowna expect the rain to persist throughout the day with temperatures reaching a high of 11 C and a southern wind beginning late this morning at 20 km/hr.

In Penticton the skies will be cloudy with showers beginning this morning and a southern wind will begin this morning as well.

In Vernon the gloomy day will continue with rain with a high of 11 C. Expect a windy day that will tamper off late tonight.

In Salmon Arm periods of rain are also expected with a high of 12 C. Tonight will have a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Tonight: Expect a low of -4 C across the valley.

This week: Will have a mix of sun and clouds, but the rain will go away.

Special weather warnings:

Snowfall warnings are in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Kamloops, on the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass and from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, and along the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

READ MORE: As much as 30 centimetres of snow expected along southern B.C. highways

DriveBC is reminding commuters that winter tires remain mandatory along some highways until April 30.

Video of the day:

Entertainment reporter Sydney Morton will give you a rundown of all the weekend events to look out for across the valley.

edit@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.