Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of rain and risk of thunderstorms across the Okanagan tonight

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud, 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 24 C. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 11 C.

Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud, 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 24 C. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 11 C.

Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud; 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 24 C. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 11 C.

Salmon Arm: Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 23 C. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 12 C.

