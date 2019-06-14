Environment Canada is calling for a nice couple of days across the Okanagan heading into the weekend. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mainly sunny

Environment Canada calling for sun again tomorrow across the Okanagan

  • Jun. 14, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

It’s mainly sunny today across the Okanagan.

Today’s weather courtesy of Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 29 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy; becoming clear this evening. Low 13 C.

Vernon: Mainly sunny. High 28 C.

Tonight: Clear. Low 13 C.

Penticton: Mainly sunny. High 30 C.

Tonight: Clear. Low 13 C.

Salmon Arm: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C.

Tonight: Clear. Low 11 C.

Get your beachwear ready, Environment Canada is calling for a sunny Saturday tomorrow.

Story of the day: Go, Canada! Raptors beat Warriors 114-110 to win NBA title

Video of the day: Barnyard meditation with a friendly nuzzle at South Okanagan farm

Show us photos of you enjoying the warm weather by tagging us in all your social media posts with #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, #yoursalmonarm.

Related: Rainy weather could save Kelowna water customers some money

Related: VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

To report a typo, email:newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.


Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar

Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Stolen West Kelowna truck goes up in flames in Vernon
Next story
West Kootenay afternoon storms spark fires

Just Posted

Most Read