Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Heat, sun and a chance of thunderstorms for Father’s Day

Morning pancake breakfasts and fishing derbies across the region will see sun, showers may follow.

Cloud cover and possible thunderstorms will roll in after a sunny Father’s Day morning. (Edmund Garman photo)

Morning Father’s Day celebrations across the Okanagan-Shuswap region are expected to take place beneath brilliant sunshine, but rain and even thunderstorms may follow this afternoon.

A mainly sunny morning and temperatures reaching approximately 30 C are in Environment Canada’s forecast for the entire region. The forecast calls for increasing cloudiness this afternoon in Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton. As the clouds roll in, the risk of showers and thunderstorms will rise.

There is a 40 per cent chance of overnight thunderstorms and rain forecast for Penticton and a 30 per cent chance for the rest of the region.

The storm clouds are expected to clear before morning across much of the region leading into a Monday and Tuesday with clear skies and warm temperatures.