Okanagan Shuswap weather: Glimpses of sun expected on another wintry day

The sun will be peeking out from behind the clouds for the next few days

Throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap, conditions are continuing along in a wintry way, though there’s good news around the corner. Start your countdown. There’s only one month left until the first day of spring.

Better yet, there’s only one week left until the coldest February on record is over.

Environment Canada is calling for snow flurries and sub zero temperatures across the board today.

First thing’s first, today’s forecast:

In Penticton there will be cloud and sun and some flurries. It is also expected to be a bit warmer with temperatures reaching a high of 1 C.

In Kelowna there will be periods of light snow ending near late morning then a mix of sun and cloud. A wind chill will bring temperatures to – 10 Ci n the morning.

In Salmon Arm the high will be -1 C and the wind chill will lower it to – 8 C.

In Vernon there’s a 60 per cent chance of flurries this morning becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/hour. The high temperature will be -1 C.

Tonight: The nighttime low around the valley expected to be -8 C and some areas will be getting another dusting of snow.

Friday to Monday: Expect a bit of everything this week with temperatures averaging about -1 C. The weekend offers your best shot at getting a little Vitamin D with sun in the forecast right until Monday.

On the roads: There are no highway alerts in effect however Highway 97 remains closed in both directions from a rock slide two kilometers north of Summerland, however hope is in sight.

Officials with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure expect the highway will be open to traffic by the end of next week if there are no further weather challenges or slide movement.

The Callan Road detour remains open.

If you’re one of those who are travelling over the William R Bennett bridge, here’s some insight into that traffic. Use this quick and easy link to access the bridge cam.

Fun fact: There wasn’t an app for that? In an effort to provide more accurate details about the forecast to people across the country, Environment Canada has released a new app. Titled Weather CAN, Environment Canada will provide information directly from the source.

