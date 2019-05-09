(Kaylie McKinley file photo)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Finally feels like summer

Sun and warm temperatures are expected through the weekend.

  • May. 9, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Grab your beach gear because sunny, clear skies and warm temperatures are expected throughout the Okanagan.

Here’s today’s weather according to Environmental Canada:

Kelowna: Sunny with a high of 25 C. Tonight will be clear. Low of 6 C overnight.

Vernon: Sunny and a high of 25 C. Tonight will be clear with a low of 8 C.

Penticton: Sunny. High of 25 C. Tonight should be clear with a low of 10 C.

Salmon Arm: Sunny with a high of 24 C. Tonight is expected to be clear with a low of 7 C.

No highway alerts are in effect.

Environment Canada is calling for mainly sun this week and increasing temperatures going into the weekend.

Video of the day — or rather, yesterday:

Tag us in instagram posts of you enjoying the warm weather with #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, or #yoursalmonarm.

Related: Hot weather forecast for the week

To report a typo, email:newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.


Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar

Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Thieves target Sidney in multiple car break-ins late Monday night
Next story
Walls come down at site of downtown Victoria fire

Just Posted

Most Read