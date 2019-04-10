Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Expect rain, sun and maybe a little thunder in the day ahead

The forecast ahead doesn’t seem quite so unpleasant, we hope. So, layer your clothes today. Moody weather has returned.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton there’s going to be a mix of sun and cloud. It will become cloudy this morning with 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. The high temperature should be around 12 C.

In Kelowna expect a mix of sun and cloud. There’s a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning and a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. The high temperature should be around 12 C.

In Salmon Arm it will be mainly cloudy and showers are expected to begin this afternoon. A thunderstorm may also kick in. The high temperature is 12 C.

In Vernon there will be increasing cloudiness and few showers beginning early this afternoon. The high temperature will be 11 C.

Tonight: The average temperature around the valley is 2 C, so don’t get over excited and plant those spring flowers just yet.

Will the sun come out tomorrow? Sometimes? Rain is returning on and off for the whole week.

On the roads and mountains:. There are no highway alerts in effect.

