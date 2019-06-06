(Pixabay image)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and expected rain

Clouds and rain expected throughout the weekend; Environment Canada is calling for a sunny start to next week

  • Jun. 6, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Though Environment Canada is calling for clouds and rain going into the weekend, sun is predicted to be on the way next week.

Today’s weather courtesy of Environment Canada:

Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. High 19 C.

Tonight: Cloudy and a 40 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Low 7 C.

Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud and a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. High 19 C.

Tonight: Cloudy, 40 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Low 7 C.

Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 18 C.

Tonight: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Low 8 C.

Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny; increasing cloudiness this afternoon. High 18 C.

Tonight: Cloudy, 60 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Low 9 C.

