Okanagan-Shuswap weather: another day of sunny skies

Continued sun forcasted by Environement Canada

  • Mar. 21, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Another day of sun is forecasted for Thursday, and it could be the last day of clear skies until the end of the weekend.

In Penticton: Thursday will have highs of 16 C, and no forecasted no clouds, making the start of spring official. Clear night leading into the start of the weekend.

In Kelowna: Highs of 15 C throughout the day, no scheduled rain, with a cool evening of 0 C heading into Friday night.

In Vernon: Forecasted highs of 15 C, lows of 0 C. Clear skies continue through to Friday.

In Salmon Arm: A tad colder in Salmon Arm with highs of 12 C, and lows of -2 C in the evening.

Good performance on the spike court this evening

