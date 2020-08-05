Okanagan set for thunderstorms before sunny weekend

Thunderstorms are predicted to give way to a hot, sunny weekend around Kelowna

Hot weather earlier in the week could set the Okanagan up for severe thunderstorms.

Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said he’s expecting a cold front to sweep through the region, causing storms before the weekend.

“When we get hot and dry weather, that builds a lot of energy in the atmosphere, and when we get something like a cold front coming through, and we have cold air interacting with that hot, dry air, that usually is a pretty good recipe for some strong thunderstorms,” he said.

Sekhon made sure to give a friendly warning for people to seek shelter if caught in a storm.

“When thunder roars, go indoors,” he quipped.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Okanagan residents capture epic lightning show

Sekhon added he expects a sunny and dry weekend after the forecasted storms.

“Either near normal – average high for this time of year is 29 C – and Friday will be a bit cooler than that at 25 C, but as we get into Saturday and Sunday we’ll see upper 20s into 30s,” he said.

Now might be the time to enjoy the outdoors, as less friendly weather could be on the way next week.

“All of next week it looks like we’ll have either cooler or near average temperature trends, along with the potential for some unsettled weather, that means some clouds, a chance of showers, things like that next week,” Sekhon said.

READ MORE: People struck by lightning in the Okanagan share their stories

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News