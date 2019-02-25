Okanagan scouts and guides hiking for hunger again

Backpacking for a cause.
Upwards of 50 Girls Guides and Scouts will be filling their backpacks with non-perishable foods on March 9 in the fourth annual Hike for Hunger walk from Safeway to the Salvation Army Food Bank.
“I think backpacking the food makes it a little bit more personal,” said Jacinda Pownall, one of the organizers and Second Penticton Scouts commissioner. “It gets them involved. When we go and do the drop-off, they give us a tour of the food bank and tell them about some families that don’t have enough to eat. For some of the kids it’s a reality and for some kids, it’s a bit of an eye-opener because they come from a quite affluent family.
“It’s always good for them to have that type of exposure to know that the difference is out there.”
People can help the kids fill their backpacks by dropping off donations in the specially-marked bins at Safeway near the customer service counter or email 2pentictonscouts@gmail.com and a Scouts Canada member will come by to pick up your donation.
Â
@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Mark Brett | Reporter
Â MarkBrett
Send Mark Brett an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.