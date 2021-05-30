Okanagan school board by-election decided by single vote

Preliminary results from a byelection Saturday, May 29, to elect a new Vernon School Board trustee show Jenelle Brewer (bottom right) edging out Philipp Gruner (top right) by one vote. Julie Melanson (lower left) was third and Christie Tujik fourth in the vote to replace the late Mollie Bono. (Contributed)

One vote.

That was the difference in Saturday’s Vernon School District trustee by-election that saw Jenelle Brewer edge Philipp Gruner 151-150 in the final preliminary election results.

Julie Melanson was third in the voting with 57 votes while Christie Tujik was fourth with 25 votes.

The by-election was held to replace the late Mollie Bono, who died in office in February 2021.

Preliminary results released by chief election officer Lynn Jameson show Brewer received 64 votes on general voting day Saturday, May 29, while Gruner received 48 votes, Melanson 30 and Tujik 17.

Gruner had received 102 votes during a pair of advance voting polls, while Brewer garnered 87 votes.

Residents of the City of Vernon and Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Areas B and C were eligible to cast ballots.

