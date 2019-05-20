Okanagan Regional Library hosts famous author

Author of The Woo Woo, Lindsay Wong will be in Kelowna Tuesday

Photo of Lindsay Wong and her book The Woo Woo, photo provided from CBC books

The Okanagan Regional Library will host a ‘Canada Reads’ shortlisted author.

Lindsay Wong will be featuring her recent book ‘The Woo Woo’ a children’s book which was a hot topic this Spring on CBC across the nation.

Wong will be joined by local author Cale Atkinson, who wrote ‘Political intrigue with B.C. Legislative reporter, Richard Zussman’

READ MORE: The UBC Innovation Library has helped over 1,100 students since opening in 2015

“They’re all travelling up to the Okanagan in a van to visit our community and share their excitement as nominees for the BC Book Prize. The library is thrilled to host this evening,”said head librarian Chris Stephenson. “I believe this may turn out to be the biggest author talk and book signing of my career.”

Local book proprietor Mosaic Books will have staff and books on hand for book sales. There is no cost or registration to attend.

READ MORE: Book returned to B.C. library 42 years overdue

Stephenson recommends “bringing your family or a friend for this memorable night at the library.”

There’s seating for about 120, “and you can just walk in and make yourself at home,” he said.

The event kicks off at 1380 Ellis Street, on Tuesday May, 21 at 6:30 p.m.

@LarynGilmourlaryn.gilmour@blackpress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.