Donna and Camille Steele of Royal LePage donated more than $2,000 to the North Westside Fire Rescue Fire Department on June 30, 2020. (Facebook)

Okanagan Realtors donate big to North Westside fire department

Two Kelowna-area Realtors made a generous donation to the North Westside Fire Rescue fire station June 30.

  • Jul. 3, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Two Kelowna-area Realtors made a generous donation to the North Westside Fire Rescue fire station June 30.

Donna and Camille Steele of Royal LePage donated a total of $2,035 to NWFR near Fintry.

“It’s nice to be able to give a contribution to a very hardworking, integrity driven community of volunteers that pledge to keep us safe on a daily basis,” Donna wrote in a social media post.

“A great big huge thanks to our North Westside Fire Department,” she wrote. “You are immensely appreciated.”

READ MORE: North Westside residents shocked at fire chief’s suspension

READ MORE: COVID-19: Okanagan firefighters await news on potential self-isolation house

@caitleerachCaitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star

Comments are closed

Previous story
Port Alberni RCMP searching for missing man
Next story
B.C. Supreme Court dismisses claim against Island Corridor Foundation

Just Posted

Most Read