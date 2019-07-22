Okanagan RCMP officers detain a driver in handcuffs

Penticton RCMP officers pulled over a vehicle and handcuffed the driver as they searched the car

Plainclothes members of Penticton RCMP say they found more than expected during a traffic stop on White Avenue East Monday afternoon.

A handcuffed man was sitting on a curb on the south side of the street as the two members searched the car they had pulled over in their unmarked vehicle which was parked behind.

A number of items had been placed on the hood of the driver’s car which appeared to be cell phones and prescription pill bottles.

Further information to come.

Mark Brett | Reporter

