Okanagan RCMP officers detain a driver in handcuffs

Plainclothes members of Penticton RCMP say they found more than expected during a traffic stop on White Avenue East Monday afternoon.
A handcuffed man was sitting on a curb on the south side of the street as the two members searched the car they had pulled over in their unmarked vehicle which was parked behind.
A number of items had been placed on the hood of the driver’s car which appeared to be cell phones and prescription pill bottles.
Further information to come.
Mark Brett | Reporter
