Okanagan pumps dip below $1

A dollar can't buy you much these days, but today it can get you a litre of gas

Gas dipped below $1 in Vernon on March 23, 2020, at several stations. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

A dollar can’t buy you much these days, but today, it can buy you a litre of gas in Kelowna or Vernon.

According to GasBuddy, at least three pumps in the city are selling at 99.9.

The Centax on Pleasant Valley Road and 46th Avenue, and two Super Save locations are recorded at the low-low price of 99-cents.

Husky, Canadian Tire and Petro Canada also rolled back their marquee.

Gas stations in Penticton are also selling at 99.9.

One Esso in Salmon Arm is reportedly pumping gas for only 94.9.

Meanwhile, prices began to dip below the dollar line on March 19 in Metro Vancouver.

Meanwhile, gas in Calgary, Alta., is 33-cents cheaper at a mind-boggling 66.9 per litre.

