Okanagan pharmacy co-workers $500,000 richer

Tina Gauvin accepts the $500,000 win on behalf of her Vernon pharmacy co-workers after they matched all four Extra numbers in the Lotto 6/49. (BCLC photo)

Known for having a few tricks up her sleeve, no one would believe Tina Gauvin when she told her co-workers they had won $500,000. Even Gauvin admits even she had a hard time believing it.

But the group of seven co-workers at a Vernon pharmacy are the latest winners, after matching all four Extra numbers in the Sept. 25 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I am known for playing tricks on my co-workers, so when I told them we won, no one would believe me,” said Gauvin, who was appointed team captain by the group.

Gauvin was picking her mother up from the airport when she stopped by a self-serve terminal to scan the winning ticket.

“I was in awe. I thought we had won $50, but then I saw so many zeros. I checked it again and asked the retailer if their machine was broken,” explained Gauvin.

In fact – she was in such disbelief, she needed to check the ticket three times before she shared the news with her co-workers.

“We waited until everyone was finished work before we went to the Hunter’s store in Vernon, where I purchased the ticket, and everyone erupted in excitement.”

When asked what the group may do with their winnings, Gauvin said they have been dreaming up ideas.

“Some people want to go on vacation, and some want to use it for a down payment on a house. But we will probably have a get together for the group too,” she replied.

So far in 2019, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $70 million in prize winning Lotto 6/49 tickets. Anyone can win, and #youcouldbenext! Watch some amazing lottery winner stories online.

READ MORE: Retired B.C. fisherman wins record $60M Lotto Max jackpot

READ MORE: Another shot at B.C. record in Friday’s $65-million lotto jackpot

@VernonNewsnewsroom@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.