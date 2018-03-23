Okanagan Nation Alliance celebrates World Water Day

By Brennan Phillips

The Okanagan Nation Alliance hosted the fourth annual water forum on March 22 as part of World Water Day.

This event brought together 85 people, including Syilx leadership, elders, traditional knowledge keepers and community members, alongside regional and provincial government, NGO representatives, and academics to connect out on the land, share perspective and build a collective siwɬkʷ (water) consciousness.

“When I think of how important water is for all living beings in balance and harmony with the natural world, I think of the original agreement of Creation. We as Indigenous Peoples know and understand how we are interdependent on clean, safe, drinking water which was put here for us by the Creator. It is all of our responsibility to be educated about the sacredness of water,” said Penticton Indian Band Chief Chad Eneas, in a news release.

Participants engaged in dialogue on drinking water protection, wetlands and other important issues to uptake all our responsibilities to manage water responsibly.

The tour began with a Syilx Water Ceremony on nxʷaqʷa ̌ ʔstn (Mission Creek). Attendees then toured the watershed with Syilx elder’s and knowledge holders who shared place names, protocols, and the Syilx natural laws regarding ukʷnakinx (Okanagan) watershed. These Syilx guides exhibited how water centric planning and management is a long-standing concept that Syilx people continue to practice as fundamental guiding principles. Other stops on the tour included the kł cp̓əlk̓stim̓ Hatchery, Penticton Oxbows Restoration site, and significant Syilx siwɬkʷ places.