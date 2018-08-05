Okanagan Mountain Park fire being held in check

The Goode Creek fire, at 1,370 hecatares, remains under control with 10 firefighers keeping watch

The Goode’s Creek fire in Okanagan Mountain Park on July 19.-Image: Twitter

The wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Park remains under control and is not considered a threat any public or private dwellings in the area.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Goode’s Creek fire has received sufficient suppression action to ensure no further spread of the fire.

Smoke will continue to be visible on this fire in the vicinity of Rattlesnake Island. The areas emitting smoke are located within the fire boundary.

A ten-firefighter ground crew will continue to patrol today and extinguish hot spots, with extra effort on the smokes visible from Highway 97.

Gear continues to be demobilized in areas where it is no longer required. Today crews will focus on hotspots identified from last night’s scan result.

