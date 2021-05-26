Okanagan mobile home destroyed by fire

The homeowner and her dog are safe following the blaze at Lakeway Mobile Home Park in Coldstream

Coldstream firefighters were called to Lakeway Mobile Home Park Wednesday, May 26, 2021, for a fire that caused significant damage to a home. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

A fire dealt significant damage to a Coldstream home Wednesday afternoon, but the homeowner and her pet are safe.

The Coldstream Fire Department was called to the blaze at Lakeway Mobile Home Park on Kalamalka Road around 4:30 p.m. May 26, with RCMP and BC Hydro also attending.

The lone occupant of the mobile home, a senior woman, made it out of the home safely along with her dog, a witness told a Morning Star reporter at the scene.

BC Ambulance transported the woman to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

