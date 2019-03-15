Okanagan mascots battle in inaugural event

The inaugural Okanagan Mascot Games are seeking volunteers to help run the event from May 10-12 at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. Image from Facebook

The Okanagan Mascot Games are looking volunteers to help pull off this inaugural fun-filled event.

Taking place this year from May 10 to 12 at Kal Tire Place in Vernon, the event will feature prominent community mascots from all over the Okanagan. Penticton Vees’ new mascot, Harvee, is one of roughly a dozen mascots competing that weekend, which starts with an evening of mascot mingling from 5 to 8 p.m., followed by two days of games from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The Okanagan Mascot Games bring some of your favourite mascots head to head in challenging battles to see who will come out the ultimate champion,” said organizers. “(There will be) a VIP Mascot Mingle on May 10 where you can meet and greet your favourite mascots, catch some fist bumps, high fives and hugs along with photos to last a lifetime. (On) May 11 and 12, the games start and the mascots form teams challenging each other to win the ultimate glory of Mascot Champion.”

Mascots will face off in games including an obstacle relay course, jousting, dance battles and more. According to the event website, mascots will compete in teams and a winning team and individual mascot will be chosen as winners and invited to return in 2020 to defend their title.

Organizers are currently looking for volunteers to help out that weekend with the games floor, taking tickets, selling tickets, the silent auction, seat ushers, handlers and more. Volunteer registration can be done online at www.okanaganmascotgames.com.

Tickets for the event are $12 to $15 per day on game days and $20 in advance or $25 at the door for the mascot mingle. Partial proceeds from the ticket sales will be divided between and directed to the BC Children’s Hospital and JoeAnna’s House (KGH Foundation).

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.