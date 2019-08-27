Okanagan man’s scratch ticket spells $150,000 win

Tyler Prosser got the best birthday present when he checked his Crossword Extreme Scratch & Win ticket and found out he had won the game’s top prize: $150,000.

The Lumby resident couldn’t believe his eyes when he checked his ticket, which he purchased at a 7-Eleven store in Vernon. He quickly called his sister to share the exciting news.

“[My sister] thought I was lying when I called her,” said Prosser. “She didn’t believe me until I sent her a picture of the winning slip.”

Prosser has not had much time to think about what he will spend his birthday winnings on, but he plans to find a new place to live as one way to celebrate this extra special birthday surprise.

“What a birthday to remember,” he said. “I will treat myself within reason, but this [money] will help with day-to-day living.”

The $20 Crossword Extreme ticket launched for the first time in June 2017 as a special game to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of BCLC’s first Crossword game. The top prize for the $20 Crossword Extreme is $150,000, with two additional secondary prizes of $10,000, both unclaimed as of yet for this year’s ticket.

READ MORE: Retired B.C. fisherman wins record $60 M Lotto Max jackpot

READ MORE: Lumby newcomer wins $1 million in lottery

@VernonNewsnewsroom@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.