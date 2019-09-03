Okanagan man accused of murder of wife, two daugthers makes court appearance

The Kelowna man charged with the first-degree murders of daughters and the second-degree murder of wife, appeared in B.C. Supreme Court Tuesday morning.

Jacob Forman was charged in the deaths of his daughters Karina and Yesenia Forman, and wife Clara Forman back in Dec. 2017.

Forman appeared clean-shaved and in-person for court, as the Crown and defence council began a preliminary examination of evidence and witnesses, called voir dire.

No trial date has been set for Forman’s alleged crimes, which are suspected to have occurred several days before he was charged in mid-December 2017.

Only members of the media were in attendance during the preliminary examinations, which are expected to continue throughout the week.

