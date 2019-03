A geotechnical engineer was on site Friday and has advised that the roadway is now safe to travel.

Okanagan Landing Bench Road was reopen Friday at about 4:30 p.m.

The road had been closed due to a small landslide and ongoing water saturation of the area. A geotechnical engineer was on site Friday and has advised that the roadway is once again safe to travel.

City staff will continue to monitor the area throughout the season.

WATCH: video after landslide closed road

Related: UPDATE: Road reopened after landslide

Related: Vernon road closed again following landslide

To report a typo, email:newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar

Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook.