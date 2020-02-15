Okanagan Indian Band holding short video contest

Videos to communicate band's need for a new school on Westside Road in Vernon

The Okanagan Indian Band is holding a short video contest as part of its push for a new school on Westside Road, Vernon. Deadline for submissions is March 6 at 3 p.m. (Stock photo)

The Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) is inviting community members to express the need for a new school on screen.

The OKIB has been pushing for a new school at its Westside Road location, and has conducted a feasibility study to determine the building size, facilities and service area that would best fit the needs of the community.

To help push the initiative forward, the band is holding a video contest with a $250 grand prize going to the filmmakers who best communicate the need for a new building.

The Cultural Immersion School is currently housed in a building from the 1950s. The band says there’s no way to expand the building, meaning the school is limited to enrolling 45 students.

There are separate categories for filmmakers age 17 and under and those age 18 and up. The winning filmmakers will not only express how a new school would impact the community, but also encourage people to engage with the OKIB’s future fundraising initiatives.

The videos will also be judged on creativity, persuasiveness and inclusion of culture and language.

Videos must be three minutes or under and original content. The contest is open to all levels of filmmaking and can be entered by individuals or groups of two to four.

Those who wish to film at the school during the week between 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. must organize a visit with the school coordinator beforehand.

The deadline for submissions is March 6 at 3 p.m. To enter, visit OKIB’s feasibility study webpage and submit a completed entry form.

Brendan Shykora

Vernon Morning Star