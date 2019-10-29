Okanagan immate charged in Princeton kidnapping gets trial extension

Afshin Maleki Ighani said he was unprepared for trial due to issues around a full disclosure package

Afshin Maleki Ighani’s trial for charges related to the alleged kidnapping of Jodie Walker and Christopher Gliege in Princeton on April 17, 2017 have been adjourned until Nov. 25. (File photo)

The trial for a Penticton man charged with a string of violent crimes, including a kidnapping, has been delayed until Nov. 25.

Afshin Maleki Ighani appeared in Penticton Supreme Court on Monday asking for what is to be the second adjournment for a full trial for 10 charges related to an armed kidnapping in Princeton on April 17, 2017.

READ MORE: Okanagan inmate who allegedly assaulted prisoners and officer gets trial extension

Ighani, who is defending himself, said he was not prepared for the proceedings because he had not received the full disclosure package needed for his defence from Crown counsel until Oct. 6 or 7. He added he believed the package was missing a document with a statement from the RCMP officer flying the helicopter the day of his arrest.

READ MORE: Man accused of yet another violent incident at Okanagan jail

Supreme Court Justice Nitya Iyer granted the adjournment but not without questioning Ighani for his reasons for the delay and criticizing his failure to be prepared during the trial, even once saying she was uncertain as to whether he was being completely honest with the court.

Ighani told the court he wasn’t trying to delay the proceedings, adding he was innocent of the charges and didn’t want to spend any more time in jail.

Crown counsel John Swanson said he believed the trial should go forward because the Oct. 21 date for continuance had been scheduled since July 22, 2019.

READ MORE: Ighani trial on hold until 2019

The trial began on Dec. 3, 2018, but was adjourned for the first time after Ighani fired his lawyer.