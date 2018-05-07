Okanagan hockey fraudster lined up for July sentencing

Michael Elphicke, convicted of fraud for a failed hockey trip, is set to be sentenced on July 18

Michael Elphicke, who was convicted fraud charges, leaves the Penticton Law Courts during trial last September for a lunch break.Dustin Godfrey/Western News

A Calgary man convicted of major fraud charges in an Okanagan youth hockey scheme is set for sentencing on July 18.

Michael Elphicke was convicted of one count each of fraud and theft over $5,000, as well as one count of unauthorized operation of a lottery scheme last fall, but health complications have delayed sentencing on the matter.

Since then, Elphicke has been in and out of hospital in Calgary, where he now lives, due to diabetes and kidney failure complications, including an infection that led to the partial amputation of his left foot.

The last hearing on the matter heard an application from the defence to have sentencing be heard over video link, but that was denied by the court, and Elphicke will have to appear in court in person.

Crown lawyer Patrick Fullerton said he is seeking jail time for the charges, which came after a youth hockey trip Elphicke was involved in organizing fell through when an associated bank account had just $13,000 left.

That was after hockey parents raised over $180,000 for the trip both with their own money and through raffle draws that had not received approval from the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

Defence lawyer James Pennington appeared to suggest in court that he was seeking either a conditional sentence or a suspended sentence, which would mean no time in jail.

Elphicke’s co-accused, Loren Reagan, is set for trial in November, with one week in Kelowna and two weeks in Penticton.