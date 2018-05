Okanagan fruit farmers still on alert

Okanagan fruit farmers should still be on alert due to ‘radical activist activity’.

The BC Fruit Grower Association sent in a newsletter that activity has been noted that has been confirmed is a radical activist group called, Radical Action with Migrants in Agriculture. The group of activists strive to support “temporary” migrant farmworkers in the Okanagan Valley.

Related:Okanagan orchardists asked to watch for ‘radical labour activists’

“The radical activists may impersonate government officials, so please take your time record and look at the identification. If uncertain, ask the visitor to arrange for their supervisor to call you immediately before proceeding to admit the visitor to the farm,” said the BCFGA in a newsletter released earlier this month.

In the latest newsletter released May 28 the BCFGA confirms they have received two reports of individuals from radical activist groups threatening or interfering with grower operations. They are closely watching the situation, and ensuring Okanagan fruit farmers have the knowledge necessary to protect themselves.

Related:Difficult year for Okanagan fruit growers

“We don’t understand what motivates the radical activist groups,” said Glen Lucas, General Manager of BCFGA. “We are mainly just advising our members, but we are concerned about this group causing problems with their activities.”

Lucas emphasises that there are legitimate government authorities that have a right to visit and inspect records and facilities on farms and wants Okanagan fruit farmers to continue working closely with them.

Related:Orchardists expand deer cull request

“There are groups out there that are accountable and do have authority to monitor everything from pay to worker safety, to health. Including the contracts that all the grower are obligated to follow,” Lucas said.

Growers are being advised to cooperate with government authorities but to “always verify and record the visitors personal and business identification.”

The BCFGA is seeking to work with community-based groups to provide interpretation services as well as english classes for workers.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmortonsydney.morton@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.