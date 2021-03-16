BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue is on-scene of a second burn pile out of control, this one in the 5400 block of Silver Star Road, Tuesday, March 16. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Okanagan fire rescue department battles second grassfire

Right as they finished a first job, BX-Swan Lake crews raced to the 5400 block of Silver Star Road in Vernon

It’s been a busy afternoon working on grassfires for the BX-Swan Lake Fire Department.

Immediately as crews wrapped up extinguishing a burn pile that got out of control in the 1000 block of 25th Avenue Tuesday afternoon, March 16, they were dispatched to a report of a burn pile out of control, “the size of half a football field,” in the 5400 block of Silver Star Road just before 2:30 p.m.

The fire is reportedly moving downhill toward BX Park.

