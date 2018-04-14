Okanagan Fest of Ale brewing just right

Today is the second day of Fest of Ale and is going on until 6 p.m.

The love of Craft Beer brought Aaron Shumway and Jenny Love all the way from Spokane to enjoy Fest of Ale for the weekend. (Tara Bowie/Western News)

This is year 23 for Fest of Ale in Penticton and the second-day of the well loved festival has just started.

From now to 6 p.m. Saturday night taste the offerings of 69 brewers/cideries who are serving up more than 200 different beers including new releases, experimental brews and cask ales.

Don’t forget to cast your vote for People’s Choice Best Beer, Cider, Food and Label.

Brewducation: Quench your thirst for knowledge at the brewing education station manned by the friendly folks from Trellis and Vine Crafthouse

Farthest visiting brewery: Glutenberg, Beau’s from Not and Brassiere Dies du Ciel are all from Quebec while Boneyard is from Oregon.

No need for a selfie: Have a little fun at the photo booth with Moments Under Frame Photography

All for a good cause: Net proceeds from the event are gifted back to the community on an annual basis in the form of grants, bursaries and through a legacy fund. As of last year, $637,660 has been gifted back to over 50 qualifying charities.

Plan a safe ride home: Discount vouchers can be redeemed on savings on your safe ride home. One per person and can be combined if you have multiple riders.