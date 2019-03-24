Okanagan experts share bike security tips

Geoff Prowse from the Bike Barn and Josh Shulman from Freedom the Bike Shop share their tips.

Josh Shulman of Freedom Bike Shop talking about the variety of locks available to keep your bike secure. Brennan Phillips / Penticton Western News

The weather is warming up, and people are starting to dig their bikes out of storage and the back of their garages, which means it’s a good time for some tips on keeping your bike safe and secure.

Bicycle theft is one of the leading types of property crimes in Penticton and many other regions. Each year hundreds of bikes, especially the higher end variety, are targeted by thieves who often strip them down and sell the parts.

In one two-day period in Penticton six bicycles were stolen valued at over $1,000, three of those thefts taking place in just a span of less than two hours.

As a means of putting the brakes on theft Penticton RCMP two years ago joined Project 259, a registration and identification program to be included in a world-wide data base.

To get some other tips on properly securing your bicycle, the Penticton Western News reached out to local bike shops to get their tips on the best ways to keep your bike locked up and safe out on the streets. Here are some helpful tips about bike safety and bike locks from Josh Shulman at Freedom the Bike Shop and Geoff Prowse at the Bike Barn.

Here are some simple tips to remember when you’re out and about in the warmer weather.

1. Even a flimsy lock is better than no lock at all, because it acts as a deterrent.

2. When you tie up your bike, make sure you lock up the frame, not just the wheel. Wheels can be easily removed, and they are far cheaper to replace.

3. The longer you leave a bike outside, the more of a target it becomes. If you can, keep it inside, either in a garage when you’re at home, or in your car if you’re out and about.

