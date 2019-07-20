Okanagan e-scooter company foils robberies

OGO Scooters staff helped return stolen property three times in 1st week of operations in Kelowna

OGO Scooters, the first available rideshare scooters in Kelowna, made their debut in Kelowna on July 12. Photo: Mackenzie Britton/Capital News

It was a busy week for OGO Scooters since their launch on July 12.

Not only did over 1000 users book rides with the electric scooter rideshare program over their first week, but OGO staff also foiled three robberies in downtown Kelowna.

Co-owner Kyle Leduc said his staff was in the right place at the right time when would-be thieves tried to make a get-away with Tourism Kelowna merchandise.

“Within the span of 15 minutes, there were two robberies from the downtown site. Our staff hopped on one of our scooters, followed the suspects, called police and led them to the thieves each time,” said Leduc.

“Everything was returned back and the police handled it from there. The staff was very thankful for our help.”

READ MORE: OGO Scooters make Kelowna debut

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP release video of reckless theft out of Southwest Mission

Leduc also said that OGO staff helped a customer find their lost phone by using one of the scooters to track it down on the GPS.

This all loops back into what Leduc said is the future plan for OGO Scooters: to help the community.

“We’re doubling down with our community partners after the start of operations, which has been the whole aim. And we want to thank our users in Kelowna for a great first week.”

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.